Itanagar, Oct 23 (PTI) At least 165 people, including three Army men, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the caseload in the state to 14,077, a senior official said on Friday.

Barring 29, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, he said.

Also Read | Teghra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A 59-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities to 32, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The deceased, a retired police officer, died at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital at Pasighat in East Siang.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro India Pre-Orders Now Open via Official Online Store.

Of the 165 new cases, 43 were reported from Lohit, 32 from the Capital Complex region, 23 from East Siang, 13 from Namsai, 10 from West Siang and eight from West Kameng.

Six cases were recorded in Upper Siang, five each in Tirap and Changlang, four each in Longding and Pakke Kessang, two each in Upper Subansiri, Tawang, Lower Dibang Valley, Siang and Papumpare and one each in Anjaw and Lower Siang.

"Three Army men and 41 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are among the new patients," the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,638 active cases, while the number of those cured rose to 11,407, with 208 more recuperating from the disease. The recovery rate in the sttae now stands at 81.03 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,262, followed by West Siang at 264, East Siang at 198, Lohit at 124 and Changlang at 101.

As many as 3,03,101 samples were examined for COVID-19 so far, including 2,124 on Thursday, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)