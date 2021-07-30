Itanagar, Jul 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 47,477 on Friday as 335 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 225, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of new cases at 112, followed by Lower Subansiri (34) and Papumpare (26).

An 85-year-old woman succumbed to the infection at a Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near Itanagar, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 4,252 active cases, while 43,000 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 383 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 90.57 per cent, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,140, followed by Lower Subansiri (327) and Papumpare (327).

The administration has thus far tested over 9.27 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 6,034 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 5.55 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 8.45 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.

