Itanagar, Jul 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 36,572 as 404 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 86, followed by West Kameng (64), Tawang (30), Pakke Kessang (26), Papumpare (25), East Siang and Upper Subansiri (22 each), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 379 were detected through rapid antigen test, 10 through RT-PCR and 15 through TrueNat method, he said, adding that 182 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

The remaining new cases were registered in several other districts.

The death toll remained at 176 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

At least 223 patients were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 33,432, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 91.41 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,964 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 638, followed by West Kameng (278), Upper Subansiri (213), Lohit (187), East Siang (172) and Changlang (161).

Altogether, 7,76,970 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,950 on Friday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 6,20,893 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination drive in the state in January.

