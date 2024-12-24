Itanagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Two suspected poachers were arrested for killing a sambar deer at the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Borguli range forest officer CK Chowpoo made the arrests, DEMWS Divisional Forest Officer Kenpi Ete said.

Those arrested were identified as Mibom Perme and Doping Taying, both from Borguli village in the Mebo subdivision of the district, she said.

However, a third suspect, Toni Perme, is on the run, she added.

Ete said the suspects entered the sanctuary using a machine boat in the guise of fishing and shot the sambar deer using a single-barrel gun in an isolated pocket in Borguli Wildlife Range.

She said the suspects have been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Arms Act.

She also expressed dismay that despite continuous efforts by the department in gaining the support of fringe villagers in protecting the sanctuary, such hunting incidents by few put the whole conservation efforts in vain.

Directing the field officers to intensify surveillance in and around the sanctuary to prevent such incidents in future, Ete appealed to the people to report hunting incidents for prompt action.

The informers will be appropriately rewarded, she said.

Due to its unique landscape of riverine islands and grasslands, the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many endangered wildlife species such as the wild water buffalo, and the critically endangered Bengal Florican.

The DEMWS is surrounded by around 18 villages due to which it is vulnerable to illegal activities, particularly hunting.

