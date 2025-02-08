New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi assembly seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4089 votes, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Kejriwal has been representing the New Delhi seat for over 10 years since winning against the then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit in 2013 assembly polls.

The EC data shows that the BJP candidate got 30,088 votes, whereas the AAP chief got 25,999 votes while Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, also contesting from the same seat, showed a dismal performance, getting only 4568 votes.

Earlier today, Kejriwal conceded his defeat and hoped that the BJP will fulfill all the promises.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address posted on X.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of "health, education, and infrastructure" over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added.

The BJP is poised to form the government in the national capital after 27 years.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is ahead on 48 seats, having won 35 seats and leading on 13. While, AAP has won 16 seats and leading on 6 others. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time in a row. (ANI)

