New Delhi, February 8: In a major political upset, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma won the New Delhi seat on February 8, 2025, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Verma, a two-time MP from West Delhi, secured victory with a margin of over 3,000 votes, marking a significant setback for AAP.

Parvesh Verma’s victory over Arvind Kejriwal is a major setback for AAP, earning him the ‘giant killer’ tag. His Jaat background strengthens his political significance within the BJP, positioning him as a strong contender for a future chief ministerial role in Delhi. Parvesh Verma or Virendra Sachdeva or Kapil Mishra, Who Will Become Next Delhi CM? As BJP Looks Set To Form Government, Race for Chief Minister’s Post Begins, List of Strong Contenders.

Who Is Parvesh Verma?

Born in 1977, Parvesh Verma comes from a prominent political family in Delhi. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, while his uncle Azad Singh served as Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested in the 2013 assembly elections from BJP. Arvind Kejriwal Loses Election in Major Setback for AAP, ‘Giant Killer’ Pervesh Verma Wins New Delhi Assembly Seat for BJP.

Verma completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. He later pursued an MBA from the Fore School of Management. Over the years, he has strengthened his political influence, emerging as a key BJP leader in Delhi.

Net Worth and Assets

As per his nomination affidavit, Verma declared a personal net worth of INR 89 crore, while his wife, Swati Singh (daughter of former Union Minister Vikram Verma), disclosed INR 24.4 crore in assets. Their combined wealth stands at INR 113 crore.

His financial details include INR 2.2 lakh in cash, INR 52.75 crore in stock market investments, and INR 17 lakh in insurance investments. His wife holds INR 5.5 lakh in insurance policies.

Verma owns a Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova, and Mahindra XUV, along with 200 grams of gold worth INR 8.25 lakh.

