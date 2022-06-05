New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the state on Monday.

The Chief Minister will reach Ahmedabad airport at around 3:30 pm tomorrow.

He is scheduled to join the party's Tiranga Yatra starting from the old bus stand in Mehsana at around 5:00 pm. After Tiranga Yatra, Kejriwal will return to Delhi from Ahmedabad on Monday night.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the party will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state.

Sisodia, in Vadodara, said that the people of Gujarat did not have an option in the polls, but with AAP contesting all seats, they will now have a choice.

Kejriwal had urged the people of Gujarat to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state. He said that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

Gujarat will go for Assembly polls this year.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which the BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election while Congress drew a blank. (ANI)

