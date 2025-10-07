Patna (Bihar) [India], October 7 (ANI): Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) Founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday confirmed that the party will actively contest the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

Speaking on the recently announced poll dates, Yadav stated, "Janshakti Janta Dal will face this and fight the elections. Candidates will be announced the day after, when we hold a press conference."

The announcement comes after the Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

Elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from the RJD and his family for six years after a social media post went viral, featuring a photograph with a woman named Anushka Yadav, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years.

Tej Pratap initially denied making the post, claiming his Facebook account had been hacked, and accused his detractors of uploading the content as part of a larger conspiracy.

After his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched a new political platform and intensified his campaigning across the state, targeting his opponents with the phrase 'Jaychand' (traitor).

Earlier, the former RJD leader had also warned his younger brother and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, to keep a distance from "traitors."

Meanwhile, interacting with ANI soon after the poll schedule was declared, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We don't want a CM who pleads, we want a CM who roars like a lion. Someone who can fight for the rights of the people of Bihar and get them justice."

Calling November 14 -- the polling day -- a "historic date that will be written in golden letters," the former Deputy Chief Minister declared that people of Bihar were yearning for change after "20 years of crime, corruption, bureaucracy, tyranny and scams."

Tejashwi positioned himself as a leader of transformation, saying the INDIA bloc would form the next government. He assured the youth that employment would be his foremost priority.

"Mahagathbandhan will form the Govt...When Tejashwi becomes the CM, there will be no house in Bihar which will have unemployed youth. When Tejashwi comes, he will give jobs to everyone. Unemployment will be rooted out of Bihar. (ANI)

