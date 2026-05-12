India News | As Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Oath as Assam CM, BJP Leaders Shower Wishes, Assure Development

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): As Himanta Biswa Sarma took the oath of Chief Minister of Assam for the second time on Tuesday, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders showered the CM with greetings and expressed gratitude to the electors for entrusting the BJP for the third consecutive time.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "We thank the public for bestowing their trust on the BJP, and we will fulfil their expectations."

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Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended greetings to Sarma and reiterated the BJP's commitment to work for the development of Assam.

"This is a great day, and we are all proud as the Prime Minister has come along with all other senior ministers from the government of India, and also the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the different states have arrived. Under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, we'll be working to make Assam one of the most developed States in the country," he said.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended warm wishes to the Assam CM.

"Due to the blessings of the public, the BJP government has been formed in the state for a third time. I extend best wishes to Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team," she said.

Newly-elected West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said that the Assam government will focus on the state's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Sarma.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government will work for the development of the states," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed happiness over the appointment of Sarma, saying that he has worked for the State's growth.

"It is a matter of happiness the way Himanta Biswa Sarma has worked for the welfare of the public of Assam...The double-engine government of the BJP will take Assam to new heights," he noted.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "I congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma and under the leadership of PM Modi, the public is bestowing their trust on BJP."

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, also showcased support, "We are very happy. This is a great victory, and the public supports those who work for development."

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari extended warm wishes to the Assam government, underlining that progress is evident in the State.

"With the hard work of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the vision of PM Modi, we can see the progress and development made in Assam...I wish the Assam government all the best," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence in the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 elections for the third time in a row, similar to Assam.

"The BJP government has been formed in Assam for a third time...I am confident that the BJP will also form the government in UP for a third time in 2027," he said.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda said, "This is a historic day...PM Modi focused on the development in Assam."

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term today.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was graced by the auspicious presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - were also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

This will be the third NDA government in Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)