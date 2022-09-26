Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday took a jibe at Congress over the political crisis in Rajasthan and said as if the "entertainment" from Bharat Jodo was not enough, we have got the Rajasthan political crisis.

While interacting with media at Kangra, the BJP leader took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"As if the entertainment from Bharat Jodo was not enough, we have got the Rajasthan political crisis. We all have seen what is happening in Rajasthan for the last four years. Dalits, women, animals, everyone is under attack. The law and order condition is in dire condition. Now, if there would be infighting in the party, what would be the state of the people," Thakur said.

The Union Minister also described Congress's condition as "Ek Anaar Sau Bimaar".

"Even when Ashok Gehlot was asked to run for the post of Congress President, he still wants to remain the CM. This just shows that Congress only wants power but never intends to serve the people. In Congress, there is no direction, no leader, and no one to listen to the leader. 'Ek Anaar Sau Bimaar' is the condition of Congress," Thakur said.

The Hamirpur MP also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that despite several parties coming together, they wouldn't succeed.

"The work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji in the last 8 years was not done even in the last six decades. There is an unbreakable bond of trust and performance between Modi Ji and the people. So, no matter who comes together, it won't matter. For the parties who want to come together, neither their ideology nor the agenda is the same. They fight even if two people come together, so we can easily understand what will happen when 20 parties will come together. But they should keep trying," Thakur said.

On being asked about the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Union Sports Minister affirmed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be coming back to power.

"Once the election dates are announced, and the model code of conduct comes into effect. BJP will also start the meetings both at the state and national levels regarding ticket distribution. BJP will again form government in the state by an even greater margin than before.

A political crisis started in Rajasthan, following mass resignations by party MLAs.

A legislative party meeting was scheduled on Sunday evening at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the presence of the observers, which was attended by the Sachin Pilot and his camp MLAs, however, the Gehlot loyalists had held a meeting with Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal at his residence, following which over 90 MLAs had submitted their resignations to Speaker CP Joshi.

The two Congress party observers for Rajasthan- Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken- will arrive in Delhi on Monday to submit their report to the top leadership on the political crisis.

With miffed party MLAs unwilling to meet with the observers, sources said that the next step will be decided by observers of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after a discussion with the party's high command.

Sachin Pilot is seen as the successor of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is all set to contest the Congress president election scheduled on October 17. The Rajasthan deputy chief minister conducted a second round of meeting late last night with the AICC observers.

According to the sources close to Gehlot, "What the MLAs did was not right. The legislators should have come to the legislature party meeting in front of the observers sent by Sonia Gandhi. Gehlot also wanted that all the MLAs should come in front of the observers in the legislature party.

"The sources further said that the party leadership wanted the MLAs to express their opinion in the meeting and the final decision to be left for Sonia Gandhi to make.

"This has been the tradition of Congress which has been followed in Rajasthan Congress, but despite all the efforts of Gehlot, the MLAs felt that the decision was going to be in favour of Sachin Pilot, their anger erupted because they did not want to give the reins of the government at any cost to the person who betrayed the BJP and tried to bring down the Congress government at the same time," said the sources.

"The MLAs were so miffed they were not even listening to me. They are all loyal to Sonia and Congress," the sources quoted Gehlot as saying.

Amid the political crisis, Pilot has, however, maintained silence and has not given any public statement. He had also attended the meeting of CLP on Sunday.

Gehlot will file his nomination on September 28, while his competitor in the election, Shashi Tharoor will file on September 30.

On Sunday, Sonia Gandhi directed observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to conduct one-on-one talks with Rajasthan MLAs to resolve the issue. (ANI)

