Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): BJP leader and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, lauded the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 tournament and highlighted the competitiveness of the final between Haryana Thunders and Delhi Dangal Warriors on Sunday. BJP MLA Pankaj Singh congratulated all the stakeholders of the PWL, while JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also congratulated PWL and WFI.

While speaking to ANI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said the Haryana Thunders vs Delhi Dangal Warriors PWL final match remained highly competitive until the end and described the tournament as a major success.

Also Read | Australian Open 2026: Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on AO Win, Says 'It Was Joy To Watch'.

"The match was very competitive till the end. It was very good and this tournament has been a great success," he said.

BJP MLA Pankaj Singh praised the Pro Wrestling League 2026, congratulating all stakeholders and calling it an exciting initiative, while highlighting wrestling's cultural significance and its role in building self-confidence and discipline.

Also Read | ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan Star As India Beat Pakistan by 58 Runs, Reach Semi-Finals.

"I want to congratulate all stakeholders of this league... It is a very interesting initiative, and people are very excited about it. Wrestling has been part of our culture. It is a game of self-confidence and discipline," Pankaj Singh told reporters.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said the Delhi vs Haryana final was excellent and congratulated the Pro Wrestling League for successfully organising the tournament in a short time, adding that it would inspire many future players.

"The match between Delhi and Haryana was very good. I congratulate the Wrestling Federation of India and the Pro Wrestling League for organising this tournament in such a short time. This will inspire many players in the future," he said.

Coming to the PWL final between Haryana Thunders and Delhi Dangal Warriors on Sunday, Haryana Thunders were crowned champions of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 after a gripping, back-and-forth final that went down to the very last bout against Delhi Dangal Warriors at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday night, according to a release.

With the scores locked at 4-4 after eight bouts, it all came down to the final women's 62kg clash, where Paris Olympic silver medallist Iryna Koliadenko delivered a masterclass under pressure.Her emphatic technical superiority sealed a dramatic 5-4 victory and the PWL 2026 title for Haryana Thunders, capping off one of the most intense finals in league history.

Haryana Thunders will take home ₹1.5 crore prize money along with the PWL 2026 trophy, while the runner-up Delhi Dangal Warriors will receive ₹75 lakh.

Among the individual awards, Turan Bayramov of Delhi Dangal Warriors received the Player of the Tournament award worth ₹2.5 lakh for his 7 out of 7 bout wins in the 57 kg men's category, accumulating a total of 59 points in PWL 2026, while Chandermohan from Punjab Royals was the highest point scorer of the tournament.

Neha Sangwan (Haryana Thunders) won the Player of the Match for keeping the final alive till the last bout, while Ronak (Delhi Dangal Warriors) won Fighter of the Match for his impressive performance in the men's 125 kg category. Impact player of the match was claimed by Akshay Dhere (Haryana Thunders) for her strong performance in the 57 kg men's category.

The championship night opened with Delhi drawing first blood through undefeated Turan Bayramov in the 74kg men's bout, as he raced to an early lead and controlled proceedings for an 8-1 win. Haryana responded immediately in the 76 kg women's category, where U20 World Champion Kajal Dhochack edged past European Champion Anastasiya Alpyeeva 3-1 to level the tie.

Momentum shifted again in the 65 kg men's bout when Delhi captain Sujeet Kalkal produced a stunning late surge to defeat World Championships silver medallist Tumur Ochir Tulga 8-6. Haryana answered through their talisman and multiple-time world champion Yui Susaki, who showcased her pedigree with a dominant technical superiority win over Saarika to make it 2-2.Delhi regained the lead in the 86kg men's bout as Asian Championship bronze medallist Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar overpowered Ashirov Ashraf 11-0, before Haryana struck back strongly through Akshay Dhere, who overwhelmed Delhi's Amit Kumar by technical superiority in the 57kg men's contest.

The heavyweight clash then proved pivotal, with Ronak producing a commanding performance to defeat Anirudh Gulia 12-2, putting Delhi 4-3 ahead. Haryana refused to relent, and Neha Sangwan kept the final alive by pinning Anjali in the 57 kg women's bout to level the scores once more at 4-4.

With the championship hanging in the balance, Iryna Koliadenko rose to the occasion in the decisive 62 kg women's bout. Using her experience and composure, the Paris Olympic silver medallist took down Anjli through relentless turn-and-exposure sequences, closing out a 16-0 technical superiority victory to clinch the title for Haryana Thunders and spark celebrations from the Haryana camp.

Haryana Thunders' title triumph brought the curtain down on a memorable PWL 2026 season, defined by drama, depth, and a final that lived up to its billing in every sense. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)