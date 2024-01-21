Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): As the country awaits the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi stated on Sunday that as Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya, India celebrates its achievements in social welfare, economic growth, and space exploration.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm.

Trivedi said that as Lord Ram returns, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, fourth-largest stock exchange, third-largest automobile manufacturer, and second-largest mobile device maker.

"Lord Ram is entering his abode in Ayodhya, as 40 million poor people have houses. Roads have reached every village. Electricity has reached every village. 110 million people have toilets. All women have gas, and that's not all. If you see, we have become the fifth-largest economy. We have become the fourth-largest stock exchange. We have become the third-largest automobile manufacturer. We have become the second-largest mobile handset manufacturer, and we have become the first country in the world to touch an untouched corner of the moon," Trivedi said.

"All the impurities that were in our minds have now gone away, as tomorrow, Shri Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place," the BJP MP told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

