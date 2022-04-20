Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) The discord between DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and state Governor over the anti-NEET bill spilled over on Wednesday, dividing the political parties over the black flag protest against him over the issue, even as RN Ravi air dashed to the national capital, presumably to brief the Centre over the latest developments in the state.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Girls from Religious Leader Sadhvi Ritambhara’s School Drown in Canal in Khandwa District.

Notwithstanding Chief Minister M K Stalin's explanation in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that his government will not compromise on the security being provided to Ravi and his assertion that not even a "speck of dust" fell on the governor during Tuesday's protest against him in Mayiladuthurai, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami alleged the agitation by fringe elements had the backing of the ruling DMK.

Also Read | MGNREGA: Supreme Court Agrees To List Application Highlighting Plight of Rural Poor Not Getting Wages.

Speaking to reporters outside the House after leading a walkout of the main opposition AIADMK, Palaniswami claimed the attack on the Governor's convoy has left a "black mark" on the reputation of the state police. He wondered what would be the fate of the public, if there is no security for the Governor himself.

"The incident shows that the law and order in the state has deteriorated," he said.

Disagreeing with the state's explanation, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed there has been "absolute security lapse" during the Governor's visit to the district.

"I have posted an unedited video footage of the entire incident in Mayiladuthurai. Let the Chief Minister see it and reply," he told reporters here. He said Ravi's convoy had to take a deviation from the main road as the protesters stepped onto the main road raising slogans against him.

"Normally, police should ensure the protesters remain off the road and allow the Governor's convoy to pass by without problems. But in this case, the convoy took deviation to avoid the crowd and in the process could have fallen in a ditch," the BJP president, a former IPS officer, said. He also disagreed with the police version and said "there has been absolute security lapse."

He demanded stringent action against the protesters, especially those who attacked the convoy, under sedition charges.

With the opposition AIADMK and the BJP and ruling DMK's ally Congress flagging the matter in the Assembly, Stalin asserted his government would not compromise with the governor's safety and insisted that the AIADMK's efforts to do politics over the issue using the Governor would not fructify.

Explaining about the black flag protest against Ravi, Stalin, quoting the ADGP (L&O) said there was no truth in the claim that stones and flagpoles were thrown on Ravi's convoy during his visit to a mutt in Mayiladuthurai district, as claimed by the AIADMK and the BJP.

"Even if the protest was democratic, this government has taken due steps for the safety of the governor. This government won't make any compromise in ensuring security for the governor," the CM said.

"The Leader of Opposition (Palaniswami) and deputy leader (Panneerselvam) think they can do politics over the matter, using the Governor. Let me make it clear-- that will not at all happen, because this is DMK government," Stalin said and lashed out at the LoP over the Sathankulam custodial deaths and police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin when he was chief minister.

"As far as this government is concerned, let me make one thing clear. Police had prevented (those who staged the black flag demo) and ensured not even a speck of dust fell on the governor. Not just that, cases have been filed against the agitators and a probe is on. This government has a duty to protect those in constitutional positions, to ensure their security. The police department is diligently doing that," the chief minister added

Earlier in the day, Ravi left for Delhi by a private flight but there was no official word on his itinerary in the national capital.

Meanwhile, TNCC chief K S Alagiri announced that the Congress would stage a picketing agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan here on April 28 demanding the Governor to forward the TN Assembly bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET, to the President for his assent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)