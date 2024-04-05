Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday appealed to Election Commission of India to monitor the alleged threat calls he received after meeting with the family members of laaate Mukhtar Ansari.

Speaking to reporters, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The atmosphere created in the country is giving them strength to say such things. We will live as long as it is destined and no one is here to live forever. We appeal to ECI to monitor the situation."

After the death of Mukhtar Ansari, Asaduddin Owaisi paid tribute to the gangster turned poltician and visited his residence in Ghazipur earlier this week.

"Today we went to the house of the deceased Mukhtar Ansari and paid tribute to his family. In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters and loved ones," he said.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur on Saturday. His mortal remains were buried near the graves of his parents.

Mukhtar Ansari died at a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. His family, however, claimed that he was "given poison in the food."

The postmortem report, however, said that Ansari died due to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, a three-member team has been formed that will conduct a magisterial investigation into the death of Ansari.The Chief Judicial Magistrate Banda issued orders concerning the judicial probe.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990. (ANI)

