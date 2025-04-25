New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): After participating in the all-party meeting called by the government in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi called for stringent action against Pakistan and appreciated the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

He lauded the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday.

"It is very good that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended but where will we keep the water?... We will support whatever decision the central government takes...This is not a political issue," he said.

"The central government can take action against the nation which shelters the terrorist groups. The international law also permits us to do an air and naval blockade in self-defence against Pakistan and impose sanctions on Pakistan on arms sales. Why was the CRPF not deployed at the Baisaran meadow?... Why did the quick reaction team take one hour to reach there and they shot people by asking their religion," he asked.

He said "false propaganda" against the Kashmiris and Kashmiri students should be stopped...

"I condemn the way the terrorists killed people by asking about their religion...," he said.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Congress President, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi were among other prominent leaders who attended today's meeting.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

