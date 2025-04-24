New Delhi, April 24: The all-party meeting convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam has ended. All parties that attended the meeting strongly condemned the terror attack that claimed the lives of over 20 innocent and unarmed civilians - mostly tourists. Two minutes of silence were observed in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the terror attack before the commencement of the meeting.

Emerging from the meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the deliberation was "very positive". He said that all the leaders have unanimously supported the steps taken by the Central government against Pakistan. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi Speaks After Attending All-Party Meeting

Asaduddin Owaisi Speaks After Attending All-Party Meeting

Leaders Are Now Leaving Parliament House

Kiren Rijiju said that it has stated clearly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. All parties have supported all the steps being taken by the government and to be taken in the future.

Two-Minute Silence Observed During All-Party Meeting

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said after the meeting that the Opposition fully stands with the government over the tragic incident. He said: "We have made it clear that whatever action the government takes in this matter, the Opposition will support it." Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Suspends Visa Services to Pakistani Nationals With Immediate Effect; Existing Visas Revoked With Effect From April 27, Says MEA.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also said that in the meeting, he stressed the need for concrete efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress chief added that all political parties will have to work together to stop such attacks.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said that when the entire country is united, the media and social media should not do anything that could give the impression that there is a division in the country.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the UN Security Council clearly says that no country should fund terrorism and support terrorist organisations. "Pakistan has been violating this for many years," he said.

The all-party meeting lasted for around 2 hours. All parties expressed their commitment to the issue of national security and unity. During the meeting, the Central government also mentioned that strict measures have been taken against Pakistan the very next day of the attack, so that such incidents do not recur.

This meeting took place at a time when there is anger in the whole country about this terrorist attack. The unity of the government and the opposition is a strong message to the country that India is united against terrorism.

