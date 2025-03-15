Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to intervene and address the demands of police personnel, who are boycotting Holi celebrations over pending issues with the state government.

https://x.com/ashokgehlot51/status/1900804589307523440?t=nKVSo78PhEhw2mTKLtPUzQ&s=19

Also Read | Who Is Ranjani Srinivasan, Alleged Supporter of Hamas? Why Did US Revoke Indian Student's Visa? All You Need To Know.

Taking to social media platform X, Gehlot said that while the police contributed to ensuring a "joyous and peaceful" Holi across the state, they are now abstaining from festivities due to unresolved demands, including promotion through Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), an increase in mess allowance, and provision for weekly leave.

" After contributing to the joyous and peaceful celebration of Holi across the state yesterday, today, the policemen are boycotting Holi. I appeal to the Chief Minister Mr @BhajanlalBjp to immediately intervene in this matter and take a positive decision on the demands of the policemen to play Holi. Policemen are boycotting Holi today over the demands pending with the government, like promotion through DPC, increase in mess allowance, weekly leave, etc. Earlier, announcements in the interest of policemen were always made in the budget," Gehlot posted on X.

Also Read | Kanshi Ram Birth Anniversary 2025: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Social Reformer on His Jayanti.

He further stated that in previous years, announcements in the interest of policemen were made in the state budget and that the opposition has already raised their concerns in the Assembly.

"Holi is a festival that comes once a year. Our Leader of Opposition and many MLAs have raised these demands of yours in the Assembly, and we will continue to put your demands before the government strongly. I request all the policemen to reconsider the boycott and celebrate the festival of Holi with their colleagues and family members," Former CM added in his X post.

The former CM also urged police personnel to reconsider their boycott and celebrate Holi with their colleagues and families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)