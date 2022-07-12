Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) A police officer was killed and two constables were injured when terrorists attacked a police team in the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:15 pm when the terrorists fired upon the police naka at the Lal Bazar area, the officials said.

They said an assistant sub-inspector of police was killed, while the two constables were injured in the attack.

