Morigaon (Assam) [India], December 16 (ANI): A 55-year-old man sustained injuries after being attacked by a one-horned rhinoceros at Jhargaon area near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, officials said.

According to an official of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the rhino which was strayed out from the wildlife sanctuary attacked the man on Monday morning after which he was rushed to hospital.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary told ANI that, at about 6 am today, a stray rhino attacked one person identified as Krishna Das (55) at Jhargaon area which is four km away from the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

"He was taken to Jhargaon PHC immediately. One forest team led by Range Office Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary immediately rushed him to the hospital and took stock the situation. The person got severe injuries at his right leg due to which he has been referred to GMCH, Guwahati for better treatment and accordingly sent to GMCH accompanied by a team of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary," the forest official said.

The Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary further said that, another forest team is doing patrolling at the spot of conflict with the help of locals to locate and also to ensure the safe return of the rhino involved to the Wildlife Sanctuary.

Earlier on September 30, a biker was killed after being attacked by a rhino near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The deceased person was identified as Saddam Hussain (37), a resident of the Sonapur Kachutali area of the Kamrup (Metro) district.

According to the reports, the rhino came out of the wildlife sanctuary and attacked the biker near Haduk Bridge near the sanctuary while he was travelling from Mayong to the Chamata area on his motorcycle. (ANI)

