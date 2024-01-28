Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 28 (ANI): The International Centre for Cultural Studies will host the 8th Triennial International Conference and Gathering of Elders at Shiksha Valley School in Assam's Dibrugarh from January 28 to February 1, 2024.

The International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), a non-political, non-religious, non-profit socio-cultural forum for elders (spiritual masters, regardless of age) of ancient traditions and cultures of the world, was founded by Dr. Yashwant Pathak and his team with its headquarters in the USA.

North East India, being a hotspot of cultural diversity, indigeneity, and a strong representation of the underlying unity amid diversity, was chosen as the location for this conference.

The conference, hosted in Dibrugarh, aims to foster an exchange of ancient indigenous knowledge with the objective of building shared sustainable prosperity for the world.

As the Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh transforms into a melting pot of beautiful cultures from across the world, about 300 participants from over 33 nations have convened for the conference to share their spiritual wisdom, represent their traditions, and experience others'.

On the first three days, the conference will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural nights centred around the topics of ecological wisdom, collaborative governance, and the revival of traditions.

There will be a rally in Dibrugarh Town from Phool Bagan to Thana Charali on the first day, on January 28. This will be followed by an inaugural event with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Guest and RSS Sarsanghachaalak, Mohan Bhagwat.

The conference will conclude with a field tour of the Research Institute of the World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), where the participants will meet with the local spiritual leaders. The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will inaugurate the museum and the International House of Thoughts.

Dattatreya Hosable, Sarkaryavah RSS, will be present on January 31 along with the CM and Dy. CM of Arunachal Pradesh in Dibrugarh.

Dr. Ratan Sharda of ICCS said, "We extend a warm invitation to the press to join us at Shiksha Valley School in Dibrugarh to witness and cover this momentous occasion." (ANI)

