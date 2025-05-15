Nagaon (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA, Aminul Islam, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) over his remarks on the Pahalgam attack, Nagaon district police said on Wednesday.

"We detained Aminul Islam under the National Security Act (NSA) at jail in Nagaon," Superintendent of Nagaon Police, Swapnaneel Deka told ANI.

Earlier, Nagaon district police had arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam for his alleged controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack.

"A video surfaced on social media in which AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Following this, a case was registered and he was arrested," Deka said.

On May 1, Assam Police arrested 36 individuals, including a sitting MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), for reportedly expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments on social media and other platforms.

Aminul Islam, an AIUDF MLA from the Dhing Assembly constituency, is among those arrested. The arrests were made across multiple districts.

The Nagaon police in Assam arrested AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam over his "derogatory remarks" about the Pahalgam terror attack. According to Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka, a video surfaced on social media in which Islam made a very wrong statement on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Deka stated that in the video he was defending the terrorists, due to which the police have taken cognisance of the video and have arrested him by registering a case.

Islam was booked under section 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), according to an official 'X' post by Assam police.

"On the basis of a misleading & instigating statement by Dhing MLA, Sh Aminul Islam in public, which went viral & had potential to create an adverse situation, NagaonPS Case 347/25 was registered for offences u/s 152/196/197(1)/113(3)/352/353 BNS. He has been arrested accordingly, "Assam Police's 'X' post said. (ANI)

