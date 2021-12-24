Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the amendment bill for modification of the Cattle Preservation Act to further strengthen the Act.

The new additions to the bill will ease the transportation of cattle for agricultural purposes and ensure stringent punishment for cattle smugglers.

Also Read | Whale Shark in Andhra Pradesh: World's Largest Fish at Visakhapatnam Beach, Authorities Guided Back to Sea (Watch Video).

"In our mission to strengthen protection of cattle in the state, we have brought an amendment to the Cattle Preservation Act 2021. The new additions will ease transportation of cattle for agricultural purposes and ensure stringent punishment for cattle smugglers," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

One amendment is that the appropriate court on being approached by the police officer may make such order for sale the seized vehicle/conveyance including boat, vessel etc., except cattle, through a public auction, after being produced before the appropriate court during any inquiry or trial.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting on COVID-19 Situation, Says People Should Be ‘Satark’, ‘Saavdhan’ in View of Omicron Variant.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 was passed in the state assembly earlier this year replacing the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)