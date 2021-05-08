New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh made Bharatiya Janata Party's observers for Assam. Under them, the newly elected BJP MLAs will decide on the leader of the legislative party.

"Central observers of the election of the leader of the party MLAs in Assam, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development, Government of India and Arun Singh, National General Secretary of BJP has been appointed," the statement issued by the BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said.

The MLAs will meet tomarrow at 11:30 am to decide its leaders in Guwahati. The observers will be present there. Later at 4 pm, the leader of the legislative party with senior leaders and observers will meet Gvernor to stake the claim for government formation.

Earlier on the day, a meeting was held between senior leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP chief JP Nadda over who will be the next Chief Minister of Assam.

"BJP Legislative Party meeting may take place in Guwahati tomorrow. Answers to all questions will come out of that meeting," Sarma said after the meeting.

Tomar was also the election in charge of Assam.

The BJP has stormed back to power in the crucial Northeastern state retaining its hold on the government. However, it is understood that the party has been facing issues over the selection of the Chief Minister.

Sonowal is considered a leader with a clean image and belongs to Assam's indigenous tribal community. However, a section of the party feels that Himanta would be a better choice considering his strong organizational skills and appeal to the masses.

Sources stated that the party is expected to make an announcement on the new CM of the state soon after a customary meeting of the party's parliamentary board.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)