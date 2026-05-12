India News | Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia Lauds Third Term of NDA Govt in State

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Tuesday expressed pride over the third term of the NDA government in Assam, welcoming the guests who arrived to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the state government.

Speaking with the media on the Veterinary College grounds, Saikia reflected on the huge footfall at the swearing-in ceremony, extending a heartfelt welcome.

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"This will be the third time the NDA government is taking an oath in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. Lakhs of people have come here from different parts of Assam for the oath-taking ceremony. On behalf of the BJP, we welcome all of them," he said.

Family members of Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma have also arrived at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA-led state government.

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Speaking with ANI, Sarma's wife and daughter emphasized the significance of the event and expressed pride and elation over the second term of the NDA government in the state, calling it a "happy moment."

CM-designate's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said, "It is a very happy moment."

Meanwhile, his daughter, Sukanya Sarma, said, "We are feeling very happy and delighted to be here."

Other guests were also seen arriving in the state capital, Guwahati, for the oath-taking ceremony of the Assam government. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, and Minister Jacob Zhimomi also arrived to attend the event.

Speaking with ANI, Nagaland Minister Jacob Zhimomi hailed Assam CM-designate's leadership and the development efforts made by his government at the grassroots level. Applauding Sarma's victory in the state assembly elections, Zhimomi extended best wishes for the third term of the NDA government in Assam.

"We are very happy, and the people of Assam have once again reposed their trust in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, as he has carried out development work at the grassroots level in the state of Assam, reaching out to all sections of society. This victory is a testament to his exceptional leadership," he stated.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held today at 11:40 AM at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara. Barricades, traffic diversions, and multi-layered security deployments have been put in place around the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the ceremony.

This will be the third NDA government in Assam. Along with Sarma, four ministers--two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF)--will also be sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF), and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)