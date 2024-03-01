Karimganj (Assam) [India], February 29 (ANI): Locals and BJP karyakartas (workers) of Ratabari assembly constituency in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday evening lit one lakh diyas or earthen lamps and welcomed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister will perform Bhoomi Pujan of Karimganj Medical College during a programme to be held at Ramkrishna Nagar in Karimganj district tomorrow (March 1).

This will be the second medical college in Barak Valley.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of the Karimganj Medical College. The medical college is being built for Rs 578 crore.

Bijoy Malakar, BJP MLA of Ratabari assembly constituency, said that the dream has now become reality and it has been happening only because of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The people of Ratabari are so happy and today they lit 1 lakh diyas to welcome the Chief Minister. Tomorrow, the Assam Chief Minister will perform Bhoomi Pujan of Karimganj Medical College. Apart from it, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of several new roads. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister for his special attention to the development of Ratabari Assembly Constituency," he said. (ANI)

