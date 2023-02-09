Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet on Thursday complimented Assam police for its campaign against child marriage, and further directed it to continue with the clampdown.

The state cabinet also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalise a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati.

The state cabinet has constituted a 3-member Cabinet Sub-Committee including state cabinet ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog to finalise the Rehabilitation Policy.

The state government will take a decision after the submission of the report by the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Assam police have so far arrested 2,763 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state.

According to the data shared by Assam police, 216 persons have been arrested in Hojai, 184 in Nagaon, 183 in Dhubri, 158 in Baksa, 146 in Barpeta, 140 in Biswanath, 128 in Morigaon, 121 in Bongaigaon, 118 in Hailakandi, 108 in Kokrajhar, 107 in Karimganj, 102 in Kamrup.

Police have registered 4135 cases related to child marriage across the state. (ANI)

