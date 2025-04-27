Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): A heated exchange unfolded on social media platform X between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, with both leaders trading pointed questions and allegations.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1916369280246890917?t=3ieV3cBw4rhHvAxSaE9uoQ&s=19

Also Read | India and France to Sign INR 63,000 Crore Deal for 26 Rafale-M Fighter Jets for Indian Navy on April 28, Says Ministry of Defence.

In a post on X, CM Sarma questioned Gogoi, asking if he had visited Pakistan for 15 consecutive days and to clarify the purpose of the visit.

Sarma further allegedly inquired whether Gogoi's wife receives a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while working in India, and sought details about the citizenship status of Gogoi's wife and two children.

Also Read | JNUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP Claims Win on 24 Out of 44 Councillor Seats, Official Results Awaited.

"Questions for the Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Is it true that your wife continues to receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold the citizenship of any other country? Many more questions will follow," he posted on X.

Responding swiftly, Gogoi countered with his own set of questions for the Chief Minister. He asked if Sarma would resign should he fail to substantiate claims of Gogoi and his wife being agents of an enemy country. Gogoi also questioned whether Sarma would be open to scrutiny regarding his own wife and children. Additionally, he raised concerns about the alleged exploitation of Assam's hills by the coal mafia, which was amassing undeclared wealth, and pressed Sarma on whether the state police would arrest those involved.

https://x.com/GauravGogoiAsm/status/1916405615288627580?t=meY-C-p2ncC2c41-93UhwQ&s=19

"Questions for the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam- 1) Will you resign if you fail to prove your allegations of me and my wife being agents of an enemy country? 2) Will you take questions on your own children and wife? 3) Will the state police arrest those linked to coal mafia who make are ravaging the hills of Assam and making crores of undeclared money? Waiting for the SIT report to be submitted," he responded to Sarma on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)