Hailakandi (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took stock of a relief camp in Assam's Hailakandi. In a post on X, the CM assured that fully equipped medical teams were present in the camps to oversee any health requirements of the people.

"Took stock of a relief camp in Hailakandi where the flood-affected people are sheltered. We are providing all necessary facilities in the camp, including fully equipped Medical teams to oversee any health requirements," the CM wrote in a post.

The CM also stated that he was inquiring about the conditions of the people seeking shelter in the camps of Kalinagar and Panchgram.

"We stand with the flood-affected people of Hailakandi. I am inquiring about the condition of people in Kalinagar and Panchgram Relief Camps," the CM wrote in another post.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Morigaon district has shown slight improvement. However, the district still struggles, with 117 villages submerged. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floodwaters have affected over 5.60 lakh people across 19 districts in the state.

Earlier, it was reported that the flood situation in Assam has reached a critical point. In the Sribhumi district, many houses and commercial areas were inundated, leading to the disruption of normal life.

Reports from Baatgram in the North Sribhumi area reflected the extent of the devastation.

While speaking to ANI on Thursday, a villager from Baatgram described the situation, saying, "My house has submerged, and we have been living on the road for the past 3-4 days. The water level is rising."

Additionally, it was reported that around 60 per cent of Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the country's highest density of one-horned rhinoceroses, has been submerged due to flooding caused by rising waters from the Brahmaputra River, threatening the habitat of the endangered animal species.

According to sanctuary authorities, 10 out of 17 anti-poaching camps inside the 16 sq km protected area have been inundated, severely affecting forest operations and forcing wildlife, including the iconic species, to move to higher ground." (ANI)

