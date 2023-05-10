Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 10 (ANI): Coinciding with the second-anniversary celebration of the Government of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built complex of Sri Sri Madhavdev Kalakshetra at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Congress, Left Front Give Indications of Understanding for Upcoming Polls.

The Kalakshetra has been constructed at a cost of Rs 53.56 crore spreading across a 44.86 bigha area with a museum, guest house, auditorium, Bhakatgriha, Namghar, Ata Griha, office complex, security office, car parking facility, CCTV facility, music system throughout the premises, children's park, upgradation of Manuscript Bhawan, open-air theatre, Kalakrishti Kendra, Manikut and upgradation of Satradhikar's residence.

After inaugurating the Kalakshetra, the Chief Minister inspected the facilities at the premises and offered prayers at the Namghar of the Kalakshetra for the well-being of the people of Assam.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Result: Hung Assembly Predicted by Most Exit Polls; Congress Likely To Emerge As Single-Largest Party.

He also planted a seedling of Barhamthuri on the premises and released fishlings at the pond located there.

Addressing a public meeting at the Narayanpur Higher Secondary School playground, the Chief Minister said that Narayanpur has a rich spiritual and cultural heritage. Founders of many 'satras' of Assam like Barpeta, Kamalabari, Auniati, Kuruabahi, Garhmur, Dakshinpat, Bishnuwalikuchi, Naharati, Badla, Ahatguri etc. hailed from this place, he said.

Stating that the history of Vaishnavism is very ancient in India, he said that Mahapurush Madhavdev was the leading force amongst the spiritual personalities who helped Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev to build a strong foundation of the bhakti movement in Assam.

He also said that the coming together of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev for the cause of the bhakti movement was a landmark event which had a profound impact on the spiritual, cultural, social and intellectual aspects of Assam.

The Chief Minister also announced that arrangements will be made for a sound and light show at Sri Sri Madhavdev Kalakshetra highlighting the bhakti movement and the life and philosophy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev.

He added that the construction of the next phase of Sri Sri Madhavdev Kalakshetra will start soon.

Referring to the second anniversary of the present state government, the Chief Minister said that every moment of the last two years has been dedicated to the development of the people of Assam.

He said, "The achievements of the past two years have brought many moments of pride such as the inclusion of Bihu in the Guinness World Records, the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Mahabir Lachit Barphukan, employment of nearly one lakh unemployed youth, welfare programmes like Orunodoi, construction of medical colleges and AIIMS at Changsari which reflect the successful journey of the past two years."

The Chief Minister today also launched the construction of Madhavdev University which will be set up on 55 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

CM Sarma informed that the state government will altogether spend Rs 150 crores in two phases for the construction of the University.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the workshop and technical laboratory of Polytechnic Institute, Bihpuria, upgradation of Gohpur-Ghagrabasti via Dhalpur road, a mini stadium at Pisala Sports Association playground and power sub-stations at Harmati, Simaluguri, Bangalmara and Bihpuria.

He also inaugurated Deuri Tribal Cultural Project, a multipurpose shelter home for flood victims and several road projects.

The meeting was also addressed by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MP Pallab Lochan Das and local MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan.

The programme was attended by MP Pradan Barua, MLAs Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Manab Deka, Utpal Bora, Pramod Barthakur, former MLA Debananda Hazarika, social worker Phanidhar Barua, Principal Secretary of Cultural Affairs Department B Kalyan Chakraborty and several other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)