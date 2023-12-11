New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone of a few projects in the state and dedicate the grand statue of Bir Lachit at Jorhat.

He also extended his gratitude to PM Modi for his continuous guidance and leadership.

"I had the privilege to call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today. Shared Assam's immense gratitude for his continuous guidance and leadership and briefed him on the ongoing pro-people programs during our interaction," CM Sarma posted on X.

"It was my pleasure to extend an invitation to PM to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the Kamakhya Corridor project, dedicate the grand statue of Bir Lachit at Jorhat, inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation of Sivasagar Medical College," he added.

The Chief Minister further sought PM Modi's counsel on organizing the Assam Business Summit to accelerate economic growth.

"Furthermore, I took the opportunity to seek the PM's counsel on organizing the Assam Business Summit in 2024. Our aim is to establish it as a platform to attract private investments and accelerate our economic growth," CM Sarma added on X. (ANI)

