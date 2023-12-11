Bhopal, December 11: Mohan Yadav, who is set to be the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, on Monday said he would work to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state and thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith on a "small worker". The Bharatiya Janata Party, earlier in the day, picked Yadav (58), a leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Resigns As State Chief Minister After Mohan Yadav Elected New BJP Legislative Party Leader (Watch Video)

The BJP legislature party elected Yadav, a minister in the outgoing government, as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next CM of MP. "I am going to work to the expectations of the people of the state who have overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. The BJP has given a big responsibility to a small worker. I am going to work to the expectations of the party," he said. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda. I will work on the welfare and development (schemes) launched by Modiji and (outgoing) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," he added. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM: All About the BJP Leader Set To Be First ‘Yadav’ Chief Minister of MP

'Will Work To Fulfil Expectations of People'

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav says, "It is only the BJP party which can give such a big responsibility to a small worker. I thank the state leadership and the central leadership... I will take forward the development works of PM Modi..." pic.twitter.com/5c2h6kLW5G — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Yadav, MLA from Ujjain South, expressed his gratitude towards senior leaders Narendra Tomar, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former Lok Sabha whip Rakesh Singh, state unit chief VD Sharma and outgoing CM Chouhan. The BJP retained power emphatically in MP in the November 17 Assembly polls. It won 163 seats in the 230-member House, with the Congress coming a distant second with 66 seats. Results were declared on December 3.