Janasanyog (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Parliament House, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the statement read, in the course of the meeting, CM Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam to PM Modi for approving a urea plant in Namrup, terming the decision of the Central Government as a 'game-changer in the state's developmental journey.'

The upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit also came up for discussion, with the Chief Minister acknowledging the valuable guidance he received from the Prime Minister and also the mega Jhumur performance to be staged a day before the investment and infrastructure summit, said a statement.

According to the statement, PM Modi will attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 as a chief guest on February 25 and also the mega Jhumur dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister wrote, "It was an absolute privilege to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today. On behalf of the people of Assam, I expressed our gratitude for the government's decision to approve the urea plant in Namrup, which will be a game-changer in the state's developmental journey. He further added, I received valuable guidance from the Hon'ble Prime Minister on the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and the Mega Jhumur performance and shared our joy in welcoming him to Assam in a few days from now," as per the statement read. (ANI)

