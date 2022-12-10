Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 10 (ANI): As a part of 'Bikashar Babe Eta Poshek', a development initiative of the State government, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 19 schemes involving a financial outlay of Rs 425.75 crores at Biswanath district. On this occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma attending a programme held at Kamalakanta Kshetra in Biswanath laid the foundations virtually for 12 schemes covering Biswanath, Gohpur and Sootea Assembly Constituencies. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma paying rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle of the country said, "The welfare of all sections of the people of the state has been the commitment of his government."

He said that in the Biswanath district six thousand beneficiaries from each of the four constituencies viz Biswanath, Gohpur, Behali and Sootea the district would be included in the Orunodoi scheme. The senior citizens who have been getting Rs. 250 monthly pension will now be getting Rs. 1250 under the Orunodoi scheme. It may be noted that in Biswanath, the foundations that have been laid include the integrated DC Office for Rs. 50 crore, circuit house for Rs 11 crores, district sports complex for Rs 50 crore, office complex of Assam Battalion to be built at Paboi for Rs 177.23 crore, construction of embankment from Biswanath to Panpur measuring 8 KM for Rs 11.91 crore, setting up of a Polytechnic College at Sootea and strengthening the existing ITI for Rs. 5.03 crore and host of others.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Cannot Develop Till People’s Democratic Rights Are Not Guaranteed, Says Farooq Abdullah.

Moreover, the Assam Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly built Sadbhavana Bhawan at Behali involving a financial outlay of Rs. 1.46 crore and the newly built auditorium at the premises of the office of the BDO at Behali. Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that for taking the development of Biswanath to a greater height, steps will be taken to introduce the Arts stream in Behali Science College from the next academic session.

He also said that the Office of the Revenue Circle Officer at Behali will also be set up.

Also Read | Hyderabad Dentistry Student Alleges Physical Assault After Kidnap From Her House.

"Under the Asom Mala scheme, a bridge will be constructed connecting Buroi and Borgang between Bohpur and Biswanath," Dr Sarma added.

He also distributed 20,000 ration cards in the Biswanath district. Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations etc Pijush Hazarika who is also the Guardian Minister of the district, MP Lok Sabha Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Ranjit Dutta, Padma Hazarika, Promode Borthakur, Utpal Bora, Ganesh Limbu, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Chairman Assam Seed Corporation Prabin Hazarika, Chairman Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Kishore Upadhaya and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)