Tezpur, February 26: Kamrup district police on Saturday arrested the Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt. Col AS Walia in connection to the murder of a woman.

IGP (L&O) and Spokesperson of Assam police Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan told ANI, "4-5 days before, a decomposed body of a woman was found near the Changsari area in Kamrup district. Following this, a team of Kamrup district police detained a Defence PRO from Tezpur with the help of Sonitpur district police and was later arrested."

The accused was produced before the court today. The victim hails from Chennai and came to Guwahati a few days back, officials said.

"We have received call details between the victim lady and the arrested person. Further investigation is on," they added.

