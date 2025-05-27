Cachar (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a major crackdown on the drug trade, Assam Police and Assam Rifles on Tuesday conducted a joint operation in the Cachar district and seized 648 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

The operation was conducted by the Cachar Police, Assam Rifles, and the Anti-Rhino Force Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) as part of the state government's ongoing efforts to curb narcotics smuggling along interstate and international routes.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1927059442484293955

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform X to commend the success of the anti-drug drive. He wrote, "The relentless anti-narcotics ops continue. In an anti-narcotics operation carried out by @cacharpolice, ARFIU and Assam Rifles 648g heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore and 1 pistol were recovered 1 peddler has been arrested."

Earlier, the Assam Police seized drugs worth over Rs 11.5 crore in two separate operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts on Saturday.

Cachar Police apprehended one person, Ikbal Hussain Mazumder, and recovered 84 grams of heroin of an undisclosed amount from his possession in Silchar.

Karbi Anglong district police intercepted a vehicle at Khatkhati checkpost and seized 4.899 kg of Morphine worth Rs 5 crore. One drug peddler was arrested.

Cachar district police and Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle at Sonabarighat area and seized 1.239 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.5 crore. Three people were arrested.

On May 18, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major narcotics seizure and said that heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore was recovered and a drug peddler has been arrested.

The Assam Police's efforts to curb the drug trade in the state have yielded significant results, with the seizure of drugs worth crores of rupees. The operations demonstrate the state's commitment to tackling the menace of drug trafficking. (ANI)

