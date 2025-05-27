Ranchi, May 27: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the much-awaited Class 10 matric results today. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi, attended by the Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, and the Department Secretary. Students who appeared for the exams can now access their results online. The official result link will be available on the websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 12:30 PM. Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 8th Result 2025 Out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in: RBSE Releases Class 8 Board Exam Results, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Grades.

With the Class 10 results out, students and parents are eagerly checking the scores to plan the next steps in education. The Jharkhand Board has ensured smooth availability of the results through its dedicated portals to avoid any last-minute glitches. Scroll below to know the simple steps to check your Jharkhand Class 10 results online.

Steps To Check Your Jharkhand Class 10 Results Online:

Visit the official Jharkhand Academic Council result website: jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in Look for the link that says “JAC Class 10 Result 2025” or “Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2025.” Click on the result link. Enter your roll number and other required details (such as registration number or date of birth). Submit the information. Your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, the Jharkhand Board conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 11 to March 3, 2025, in the morning session from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, followed by practical exams from March 4 to March 20, 2025. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the JAC board exams this year. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 90.39%, with girls outperforming boys. The Class 12 board results are expected to be announced next week.

