Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 31 (ANI): Assam is all set to host the first Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting and Youth 20 Inception event in February as part of India's year-long G20 presidency.

The theme for G20 is 'One Earth. One Family. One Future' with the motto of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

According to officials, the first SFWG meeting will be held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati on February 2-3.

The two-day meeting will be attended by 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest countries, different international organizations and also officials from the Government of India.

The agenda of the first-day program includes a yoga Session and three SFWG sessions. The first-day program will end up with a River cruise and 'Ratri bhoj par samvaad' and a cultural event, officials said.

The programme on the second day will also contain a yoga session, three side event sessions, the 4th SFWG session and conclude with dinner for delegates at Brahmaputra Heritage Centre, they said.

Adil Khan, Nodal Officer of the G20 meeting in Assam said that it's a privilege for Assam that we have been chosen to host five prestigious G20 events.

"The delegates have started arriving for the first meeting will be held on February 2-3. The first meeting is the Sustainable Financial Working Group. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed all the departments that it should be a memorable event for all the foreign delegates visiting Assam and should provide them with all facilities," said Khan.

Speaking on the arrangements for their welcome, Khand said," We have arranged a cultural welcome for them at the airport and we have showcased our cultural heritage. Similar arrangements have been made for the places where they will stay, all the meals will have traditional Assamese foods as well as millet components. We have planned a cultural programme on Sandbar Island which has been developed by our tourism department. We also choose Kaziranga National Park for the delegates and elaborate arrangements have been made there. Apart from this, there will be an option to visit Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. We hope that this will be a very memorable event. Each and every delegate will go back as cultural and tourism ambassadors of Assam to their respective countries".

Just after the first G20 meeting, there will be Youth 20 event which will be held in Guwahati on February 7-8, 2023.

The Youth 20 Inception event will be attended by 250 delegates at Hotel Radisson Blu and IIT, Guwahati.

Moreover, 400 students from various academic institutions in Assam will also participate in the Youth 20 Inception event.

This is the first of the various events to be held on the five Y20 themes across India in a run-up to the final Y20 summit in August 2023.

The Youth 20 event will focus on these themes- Peace Building and Reconciliation, the Future of the Work Industry, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health well-being and Sports.

On the other hand, Kumar Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of Assam tourism said that the Assam tourism department has made all arrangements to welcome the foreign delegates who will take part in the G20 meet in Guwahati.

"We have installed various gates and showcased all cultural heritage of the state, and tribes in various places of Guwahati city starting from the airport. Assam tourism department has made arrangements for the delegates in sandbar island, made tribal huts etc. 10 ethnic communities will show a live demonstration of their culture, and heritage. We have also arranged cultural programs where 700 artists from different communities will perform. We have prepared gift items which will showcase Assam's symbols like natural heritage, industrial heritage, and silk of Assam," Kumar Padmapani Bora said.

The State has completed its preparation to welcome the foreign delegates to Assam. Guwahati is adorned with digital wall paintings, thematic gates, flags of G20 countries, LED cut-outs, standees, hoarding etc. as part of branding and beautification.

Assam Government has made elaborate arrangements for delegates to places of importance like Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Gorbhanga Reserve Forest, Brahmaputra's River Island and Brahmaputra Heritage Centre.

This meticulously chalked-out tour program will help in promoting the rich bio-diversity and socio-cultural heritage in the international arena, said officials. (ANI)

