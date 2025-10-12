Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative (CM-FLIGHT), a pioneering scheme aimed at equipping the state's youth with Japanese language proficiency to unlock overseas employment opportunities.

Under the initiative, successful candidates will have the opportunity to obtain five-year work visas in Japan, earning salaries of up to Rs 2 lakh per month. The cost of training will be shared between the state and Japanese governments, significantly reducing the financial burden on students.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sarma said, "During the Advantage Assam 2.0, we had signed three MoUs with Japan for language training and placement in Japan. ASEAN One and two other companies will teach the Japanese language in Assam. Those students who pass the Japanese language examination will have the Japanese authorities arrange jobs for them in Japan with a salary of upto Rs 2 lakh. The youths will get a visa for a period of 5 years for a job."

He further explained that the total expenditure of the language training course is estimated at Rs 1.8 lakh, out of which the state government will contribute Rs 1 lakh and the Japanese government Rs 50,000. The remaining Rs 30,000 will be borne by the student.

"The expenditure of this course is Rs 1.8 lakh; the state government will provide Rs 1 lakh, the Japanese government will give Rs 50,000, and the students will have to give only Rs 30,000. Simultaneously, we are talking with South Korea and Germany so that we can send our youth there," he added.

Earlier, on July 23, the Chief Minister had announced that CM-FLIGHT would provide structured foreign language training, including preparation for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) N2 level.

The Chief Minister stated that as part of a pilot project to be implemented in the current financial year, agencies such as ASEAN ONE Co. Ltd., Jaceex Ventures LLP, and Meiko Career Partners Co. Ltd. will impart Japanese language training and facilitate overseas employment of Assamese youth under Japan's Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa programme.

"It will create significant employment opportunities for the local population by facilitating overseas placements," Sarma said. "It will help in addressing the issue of unemployment and underemployment in Assam by providing access to the international job market. "

CM Sarma further stated that under the scheme, the government will also offer a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh to successful applicants to undergo Japanese language training. Upon completion, candidates will be eligible for short-term paid work opportunities in Japan, enhancing their skills and global exposure.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the initiative aligns with Assam's broader vision to empower youth with globally relevant skills and strengthen the state's position as a hub for international workforce development. (ANI)

