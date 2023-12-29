Sivasagar (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said that the Asam Sahitya Sabha, a prestigious institution, serves as a cornerstone in advancing the Assamese language, literature, and culture transcending all boundaries.

He expressed hope for the sustained role of the literary organization in nurturing love for the mother tongue among the younger generation and imparting primary education through the mother tongue.

Participating in the 107th Foundation Day of Asam Sahitya Sabha on Thursday, the Assam Governor said that the district Sivasagar has the rare distinction of hosting the first conference of the Sabha and the ongoing celebration of its 107th foundation day.

He thanked Asam Sahitya Sabha for its crucial role in inculcating love and respect for the mother tongue among the children. He also hailed the initiatives of both the Central and State governments for initiating the early part of education in students' native languages.

Reflecting on the significant contribution of the litterateurs of Assam during India's independence struggle, the Assam Governor acknowledged the stellar role of the literary figures in conveying and spreading messages to garner nationwide support.

He paid rich tributes to the Trimurti of Assamese literature Laxminath Bezboruah, Chandrakumar Agarwal, and Hemchandra Goswami describing their roles as highly impeccable.

The Governor also talked about the immense role of Asam Sahitya Sabha in every aspect of people's lives. He also commended the translation of the epics like Ramayana, Mahabharat, and Upanishads, in Assamese, stating their crucial role in connecting children with their roots is praiseworthy.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, MP Lok Sabha Topon kumar Gogoi, MP Rajyasabha Pabitra Margherita, Former GS Axom Sahitya Sabha Nahendra Padun, Adviser Education Govt. of Assam Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, President Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika, Sivasagar District President, Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr Nirupama Mahanta along with a host of other dignitaries attended the foundation day celebration.

Later, as a part of his visit to Sivasagar district, the Governor chaired a review meeting with the district administration at the office of the District Commissioner.

He took stock of the implementation and progress of all the development schemes. He also met some beneficiaries of various development schemes and noted their views. Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan was also present in the review meeting. (ANI)

