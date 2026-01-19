Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday interacted with six Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer trainees of the 2025 batch at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.

During the interaction, the Governor highlighted the critical role of the Indian Foreign Service in advancing India's global interests and strengthening the country's diplomatic outreach.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on proactive and people-centric diplomacy, he said Indian diplomats today play a key role in enhancing India's international stature and deepening partnerships across the world.

Governor Acharya noted that IFS officers serve as ambassadors of India's values and culture and are entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding national interests with professionalism and sensitivity. He urged the trainees to uphold constitutional values and contribute towards promoting peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding among nations.

Congratulating the officer trainees on their selection into one of the country's most prestigious services, the Governor expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully to strengthening India's global standing while serving the nation with dedication and distinction.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda, West Bengal, as Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the flag-off ceremony virtually from Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Saturday.

The train will cover 972 km between Guwahati and Kolkata in 14 hours. It is scheduled to depart from Kamakhya at 18:15 hrs and reach Howrah at 08:15 hrs the next morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the inauguration as a moment of immense joy and pride and extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian Railways.

He said that when an ultra-modern train like the Vande Bharat Sleeper rolls its journey from the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya, it powerfully conveys the message that India's progress never distances itself from its roots.

"This initiative of starting the first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Howrah is a living embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of development as well as heritage, where modern technology moves forward with respect for faith and tradition. The inauguration of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express from Kamakhya is a strong symbol of modern India's progress, self-confidence, and inclusive development," the Governor said.

The interaction programme was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, S S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Deputy Director of Training, AASC, Rajlakshmi Barman, and officers of Lok Bhavan. (ANI)

