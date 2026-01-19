Indore, January 19: A citywide campaign to eliminate begging in India’s cleanest city has taken a startling turn with the discovery of a "crorepati beggar". During a recent operation in Indore's bustling Sarafa Bazaar, authorities from the Women and Child Development Department intercepted a 50-year-old man, identified as Mangilal, who had long been perceived as a destitute, leprosy-afflicted individual. Investigations have since revealed that Mangilal is a millionaire who owns multiple properties, a personal vehicle with a salaried driver, and runs a sophisticated moneylending business.

Mangilal's Fortune Built on Sympathy

Mangilal was a familiar figure in Indore’s landmark jewellery hub, where he moved through the streets on a wheeled wooden cart, pushing himself with hands placed inside a pair of shoes. While he reportedly did not overtly solicit alms, his physical condition drew significant sympathy from locals and tourists. Indore: Woman Catches Cheating Husband With Girlfriend While Shopping Ahead of Karwa Chauth in Madhya Pradesh’s Nanda Nagar, Video Goes Viral.

Officials estimate that Mangilal collected between INR 500 and INR 1,000 daily from voluntary contributions. However, these earnings were not used for survival; instead, they were reinvested into a high-interest money-lending operation catering to small traders and workers in the Sarafa area. Authorities believe his lending pool alone totals between INR 4 lakh and INR 5 lakh.

Mangilal's Extensive Property and Asset Portfolio

The rescue team was taken aback when questioning revealed the extent of Mangilal’s wealth. His documented assets include:

Residential Properties: A three-storey house in Bhagat Singh Nagar, a 600-square-foot home in Shiv Nagar, and a one-bedroom flat in Alwasa.

Vehicles: A Maruti Suzuki Dzire used for personal travel, for which he employed a driver at a monthly salary of approximately INR 12,000, and three auto-rickshaws that he rented out for daily income.

Welfare Benefits: Despite his significant holdings, Mangilal was a beneficiary of a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) flat, allotted through the Red Cross Society on the grounds of his disability.

Legal and Administrative Action

The Indore district administration has initiated a formal probe into how Mangilal qualified for government welfare schemes despite owning multiple concrete houses. He is expected to be produced before the District Collector to explain the discrepancies in his financial declarations. While Mangilal has been moved to a rehabilitation centre in Ujjain, officials are currently verifying his bank accounts and cash holdings to determine his total net worth, which is estimated to be in the crores. Indore To Become Beggar-Free? People Giving Alms to Beggars To Face Legal Action in Madhya Pradesh’s Capital From January 1, 2025.

Context of the 'Beggar-Free' Mission

The discovery comes as Indore seeks to cement its status as a "Beggar-Free City," a drive launched in 2024. Over the past two years, the initiative has identified more than 6,500 individuals, successfully rehabilitating nearly 5,000 of them through skill training, schooling for children, and social inclusion programs. However, cases like Mangilal’s highlight the challenges authorities face in distinguishing between genuine vulnerability and organised, professional begging.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).