New Delhi, January 19: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reiterated the specific categories of individuals and vehicles exempted from paying user fees at toll plazas across the country. Governed by the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the toll tax exemption list includes top constitutional authorities, senior government officials, and essential emergency services. While the transition to a 100 per cent FASTag-based system has streamlined highway travel, the NHAI clarified that even exempted vehicles must carry a specialised "Exempted FASTag" to ensure seamless passage through Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) lanes.

Constitutional Dignitaries and High-Ranking Officials

A significant portion of the exemption list is reserved for individuals holding key constitutional and administrative positions. When these officials are travelling in their official capacity, their vehicles are not charged a toll. The list includes:

Top Leadership: The President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Governors of States.

Judiciary: The Chief Justice of India, Judges of the Supreme Court, and Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts.

Legislative Leaders: The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (Vice-President), and Speakers of State Legislative Assemblies.

Government Executives: Union Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers of States, and Ministers of State.

Senior Bureaucracy: The Secretary to the Government of India and Chief Secretaries to State Governments (within their respective states).

Military and Defence Personnel

Members of the armed forces also receive toll exemptions under specific conditions. According to the Indian Toll (Army and Air Force) Act, 1901, and subsequent NHAI updates:

On-Duty Personnel: Serving personnel of the Army, Navy, and Air Force travelling on official duty are exempt.

Military Convoys: All vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Defence, including central and state armed forces in uniform.

High Command: The Chief of Staff holding the rank of full General or equivalent, and Army Commanders or Vice-Chiefs of Staff.

Note: The NHAI has clarified that this exemption does not apply to retired personnel (ex-servicemen) or serving personnel travelling in private vehicles for personal use.

Emergency and Utility Vehicles

To ensure that critical services are not delayed, the following categories are granted unconditional toll-free access:

Medical Services: Ambulances and vehicles used for medical emergencies.

Public Safety: Firefighting department vehicles and police vehicles.

Funeral Vans: Vehicles used as funeral vans or for transporting deceased persons.

Infrastructure Maintenance: Vehicles used by the NHAI or other government agencies for the inspection, survey, construction, or maintenance of national highways.

Special Exemptions and New Rules for 2026

Beyond high-profile officials, certain other categories are eligible for relief from toll charges:

Gallantry Award Winners: Recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Vir Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra are exempt upon producing a valid photo ID card.

Specially-Abled Persons: Vehicles specifically designed and constructed for use by persons with physical disabilities are eligible for exemption.

GNSS Pilot (New for 2026): Under a new pilot program for 2026, private vehicles equipped with a functioning Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) are eligible for a toll-free allowance for the first 20 kilometres of their daily journey.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NHAI said that Rule 9 provides for discounted passes, including monthly passes for local non-commercial vehicle users residing within 20 Km of a toll plaza (where no service road or alternate road is available), and district-level concessions at reduced rates, as per eligibility.

