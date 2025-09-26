Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 26 (ANI): Navratri, the festival of devotion and divine energy, is being celebrated across the state. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by the First Lady Kumud Devi, visited the sacred Shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple on Friday.

During the visit, the Governor offered prayers at the holy shrine and sought the divine blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

He prayed for the welfare, happiness and prosperity of all citizens of Assam and extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the pious occasion of Navratri.

The Governor expressed hope that the divine energy of Maa Kamakhya will continue to guide and protect the people, bringing peace, prosperity, and harmony across the state.

The fourth day of Navratri holds special significance and is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, one of the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam government will provide a financial grant of Rs 10,000 each to 7,817 Durga Puja Committees across the state to enable the festival to be celebrated in a befitting manner, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a social media post on X, Chief Minister Sarma conveyed that the funds have already been disbursed to the respective District Commissioners for onward distribution.

"Like last year, the Government of Assam is extending a financial grant of ₹10,000 each to 7,817 Durga Puja Committees to enable the festival to be celebrated in a befitting manner. The funds have already been disbursed to the respective District Commissioners for onward distribution. In keeping with its tradition of supporting our rich cultural heritage, the State Government also provides financial assistance every year for the celebration of Bihu and Bhaona across the State, " the CM said in the post.

In 2024, the Assam government also provided assistance for Durga Puja celebrations across the state. (ANI)

