Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Assam government has approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for inter-religious land transfer in the state.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The state cabinet has approved streamlining the procedure for granting permission in cases of inter-religious transfer of immovable property, with the aim of ensuring more efficient processing and expeditious disposal of such proposals. All applications for land transfer of this nature would be submitted to the government, which would exercise scrutiny over each case. The concerned District Commissioner would forward the proposal to the Revenue Department," the Assam Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference after the state cabinet meeting.

"The designated Nodal Officer within that Department would then transmit it to the Special Branch of the Assam Police. The Special Branch of the Assam Police will examine the proposal to identify any elements of fraud, coercion, or illegality, verify the source of funds used for the purchase, assess potential implications for social cohesion, and safeguard national security. Thereafter, the proposal would be returned to the government, with the District Commissioner taking the final decision," he added.

Sarma further said that the same procedure will be applicable for NGOs from outside Assam.

"The same procedure would be followed when NGOs from outside Assam seek to acquire land in the State for the establishment of educational or health institutions. Local NGOs, however, would not be subject to this process," the CM said.

On the other hand, the state cabinet has approved the closure of the Assam Plantation Crops Development Corporation Ltd, Assam and corresponding financial sanction towards payment of VRS/one-time settlement and closure cost amounting to Rs 6 crore.

"In order to boost private investment and job creation, the state cabinet has approved the customised incentives under IIPA 2019 (as amended) for four proposals. Premier Cryogenics Limited has proposed an investment of Rs. 125 crore for setting up a high-purity semiconductor-grade gas manufacturing plant at Jagiroad, which is expected to generate employment for 200 people," CM Sarma said.

"Jonali Construction Private Limited is investing Rs 182.17 crore in tourism and hospitality services related to the Marriott Resort and SPA project, with the potential to create 204 jobs. Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited has put forward a hospital project with an investment of Rs 302.65 crore. Additionally, Ambuja Neotia Hotel Ventures Limited has proposed a hotel project with an investment of Rs 360 crore. In total, these projects represent an investment of Rs 969 crore and are likely to create 2,704 employment opportunities," he informed.

The state cabinet also decided to extend a financial grant of Rs 25,000 to each participant of the Jhumoir Binandini programme as a gesture of encouragement on October 12.

The state cabinet also approved the establishment of a Commercial Layer Farm for the production of Bahubali Eggs by North East Agro Products & Services in Dergaon, Golaghat district, with an investment of approximately Rs 25-30 crore, generating 700 direct and indirect jobs.

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, in connection with the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, has been rescheduled to 13-14 September. The celebration in Assam would nevertheless be held on September 8, while the Prime Minister would commemorate the occasion on September 13. (ANI)

