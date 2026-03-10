Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday said that the state government has completed the construction of 17.20 lakh houses in the last five years under the Union government's flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He further said that Assam has set a target to make 40 lakh women of the state as Lakhpati Didi by 2029 and to create an additional Rs 40,000 crore rural economy.

"Since 2016, the Union government has sanctioned 29 lakh houses to Assam, and so far we (Panchayat & Rural Development Department) have completed 21.50 lakh houses and handed over these to the beneficiaries in the state. In the last 5 years, we have completed 17.20 lakh houses," Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI.

He further said that, under the 15th Finance Commission, the State Panchayat & Rural Development Department has utilised Rs 5549 crore in the state since 2021.

Under Mission Amrit Sarovar, so far we have completed 2788 Amrit Sarovar, and people are getting benefits from it. 8.05 lakh women (old-age women or widows) of the state are getting financial benefits. Under the MGNREGA scheme, we have been able to create 26 lakh assets across the state. We have created 8 crore mandates. Now under VB -G RAM mandates will be increased upto 125 days," the Assam Minister said.

The Minister also said that PM Modi said that we will have to make Vishwaguru by 2047.

"On this way, we will have to make Assam an Atmanirbhar Assam. By aiming to make women of Assam as atmanirbhar, we have targeted to make 39 lakh women of the state as Lakhpati Didi. Our target is to make 40 lakh women Lakhpati Didi, and if every woman's income is Rs 1 lakh, then Rs 40,000 crore will be additionally added to Assam's rural economy. We have disbursed Rs 1750 crore so far. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, we have trained the members of 90,000 Self Help Groups," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said. (ANI)

