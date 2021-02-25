Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly polls in Assam, the government on Wednesday felicitated investors of 78 projects worth Rs 1,161 crore as a recognition of their contribution to the development of the state.

Land for several projects has been allocated by the state-run agencies, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

Food processing and manufacturing sectors attract the majority of investments.

Some of the key investors in the food processing sector are PepsiCo, Bisk Farm, Shree Agro Farms, Shri Mansa Industries, Trasm Ventures.

The poultry sector saw an investment of Rs 47 crore by local entrepreneurs.

Patowary congratulated the investors for choosing Assam as an investment destination for their projects worth Rs 1,161 crore.

"The state government achieved this as it has been working continuously on improving its ranking in the ease of doing business index, simplifying rules and procedures, building an online single window system for approval and clearances.

"The state has a lot to offer with the upcoming multi-modal logistics park at Jogighopa, perishable air cargo complex at Lokopr airport, Assam Agar Industrial Trade Centre at Golaghat, Assam start-up incubation centre and border trading centres at Darranga and Sutarkandi," Patowary said.

He also pointed out that the Assam MSME (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Act, 2020 has simplified the process of clearances and approvals for small and medium enterprises to set up new business units in the state.

"Incentives proposed in various polices have empowered entrepreneurs, start-ups and businesses," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)