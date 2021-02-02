Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) The Assam government formed on Tuesday a high-level inquiry committee headed by a senior IAS officer to probe the cause of disturbances in the sound system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Sivasagar on January 23.

This is the second official inquiry committee after another probe was conducted by the Sivasagar district authority few days ago.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit Assam on Sunday to address a public function at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

Issuing a notification, the commissioner and secretary to the home and political department has formed the committee and asked it to submit the report within 15 days.

"Government of Assam has constituted a three-member enquiry committee to enquire into the incident of disruption in the public address system during Prime Minister's speech at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on 23rd January last," an official release said.

The committee will be headed by commissioner and secretary Moloy Bora and has V S P Ganjala, DIG of Eastern Range, and Shyamal Kumar Bhuyan, manager of state-run PSU AMTRON, as its members.

"The Committee will ascertain the fact and circumstances behind the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system... and whether there was any lapse on the part of system or individuals, and if so, fix responsibility," it said.

The committee will also suggest measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future during VVIP programmes, it added.

Earlier, the Sivasagar district administration had conducted a magisterial probe to find out the cause of the disturbance in the sound system.

Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Bishnu K Borah had said an additional deputy commissioner conducted a probe into the incident. The report was received on January 27 and was forwarded to higher officials in the secretariat.

On January 23, Modi had launched the allotment of land pattas to 1.06 lakh landless people at the historic Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar by distributing ownership certificates to 10 indigenous beneficiaries from across the state.

With the sound system creating disturbances in between his speech, Modi was heard saying "Rectify the microphone, it is creating noise while speaking".

A source said the noise had continued for about 20 seconds when a TV microphone was placed in front of the monitor sound box. There was no noise after the boom was removed.

