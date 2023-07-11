Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Assam Panchayat and Rural Development department will organize a mass Griha Pravesh ceremony for more than 3 lakh PMAY -G beneficiaries on July 13, official said on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will ceremonially launch the mass Griha Pravesh programme in Guwahati.

“A central function has organized on July 13 at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra International Auditorium in Guwahati where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the function as Chief Guest,” Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI.

The minister further said that a total of 3.02 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G will simultaneously perform the Griha Pravesh ceremonies.

Members of Parliament, MLAs, Chief Executive Members, Chairman of municipal boards, President, ZP and Panchayat, GP members, Deputy Commissioners, ADCs CEOs of Zilla Parishads, BDOs, and other prominent persons of the concerned area will take part in the Griha Pravesh ceremony across the state.

He also said that the programme will mark the second largest such programme.

“Earlier 5 lakh Griha Pravesh programme was held in Uttar Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest and the July 13 programme in Assam will become the second highest houses Griha Pravesh programme,” the minister added.

The minister also said that the Assam government will complete the remaining 6.69 lakh houses by September 2024.

"Under the PMAY-G, the centre has sanctioned 19,10,823 houses i.e. 'Housing for All', and out of these 12,41,559 PMAY-G houses have been completed so far. Since May 10, 2021, Assam has completed 8,34,839 PMAY-G houses. We have targeted that, the remaining 6.69 lakh houses to be completed by September 2024," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

The state has received a total amount of Rs 14,540.84 crore in the financial year of 2022-23 with Rs 13086.76 crore as central share and Rs 1454.08 crore as a state share.

Since the last financial year 2022-23 till date, the state has incurred an expenditure of Rs 10913.24 crore.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass also said that as of now 7 clusters have been completed covering 99 beneficiaries under PMAY-G and 19 clusters are ongoing covering 838 beneficiaries across 10 districts of the state.

The Assam Panchayat and Rural Development department has trained 4923 masons to meet local Mason demand for constructing PMAY-G houses. (ANI)

