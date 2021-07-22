Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,54,221 on Thursday as 1,796 people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,076, a health bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district registered the highest number of new cases at 226, followed Golaghat (177), Jorhat (108), and Lakhimpur (99).

Four fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported each from Golaghat and Jorhat while Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, and Kamrup Metro reported two deaths each.

Barpeta, Dhemaji, Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Sonitpur reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.92 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The state now has 14,858 active cases, while 5,32,940 patients have thus far recovered from the disease, including 2,262 in the last 24 hours.

Assam has thus far tested over 1.75 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,59,545 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the daily positivity rate now stands at 1.13 per cent.

More than 93.25 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 16.39 lakh have received both doses.

