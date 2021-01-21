Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,077 with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, while 32 new cases took the tally to 2,16,919, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The current death rate is 0.49 per cent while 1,347 corona positive patients died due to other reasons.

The state reported 32 new cases including eight from Kamrup Metropolitan district and five each from Dibrugarh and Nagaon, the bulletin said. The state now has 1,313 active cases. The number of COVID-19 patients who were discharged during the day is 98 while the recovery rate currently is 98.28 per cent. The total number of recovered patients is 2,13,179 and three have migrated out of the state, the bulletin said.

Altogether 15,795 samples were tested for coronavirus during the day, taking the number of such tests to 63,14,289.

Meanwhile, the total number of people who were vaccinated in the state is 7,585, an official said adding that no vaccine was administered on Wednesday.

Assam received 20 boxes of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute, Pune, during the day.

